CHennai Super Kings academy for children

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings will be establishing the Super Kings Academy, a cricket coaching centre for both boys and girls. The Super Kings Academy will first function at Chennai and Salem. Then it will expand across the state and beyond over the coming years.

The facility in Chennai will be located at Thoraipakkam, while the one in Salem will be at the Salem Cricket Foundation. The academies will begin this summer from April 2022 and operate throughout the year, the franchise said in a statement. Registrations to join the academy are now open. Parents can enroll at www.superkingsacademy.com

“We have been involved with cricket for five decades and believe this is an ideal way to give back to the sport. This will be the right opportunity for us to share our experience and help nurture the next generation of cricketers,” said KS Viswanathan, CSK CEO.