STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Mayank Agarwal named captain of Punjab Kings for upcoming IPL

A member of the Indian Test team, the 31-year-old from Bengaluru was one of the two players retained by Punjab Kings alongside young pacer Arshdeep Singh ahead of the mega auction earlier this month.

Published: 28th February 2022 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opener Mayank Agarwal was on Monday named the captain of Punjab Kings for the upcoming Indian Premier League.

A member of the Indian Test team, the 31-year-old from Bengaluru was one of the two players retained by Punjab Kings alongside young pacer Arshdeep Singh ahead of the mega auction earlier this month.

"I have been at Punjab Kings since 2018 and I take a lot of pride in representing this fantastic unit. I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the team," Agarwal said in a press release issued by the franchise. "I take over this responsibility with utmost sincerity, but at the same time, I believe my job would be made easier with the talent we have at the Punjab Kings squad this season.

" Agarwal has been an integral part of Punjab Kings since 2018, has served as the squad's vice-captain and has also briefly led the team last season. We have some vastly experienced players in our ranks, along with many talented youngsters who are keen to grab the opportunity and run with it."

"We have always taken to the field hoping to win the title and as a team, we will once again work towards this goal of lifting our maiden IPL trophy. I thank the team management for entrusting me with this new role of leading the side. "I look forward to the new season and the new challenges it brings with it."

Agarwal, who made his IPL debut in 2011, aggregated more than 400 runs in the last two seasons. He has also played 19 Tests scoring 1429 runs, including four hundred, and five ODIs for India. Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble, "Mayank has been an integral part of the side since 2018 and of the leadership group for the last two years.

The new squad we selected at the recently concluded auction has exciting young talent and outstanding experienced players.

"We want to create a strong foundation for the future with Mayank at the helm. He is hardworking, enthusiastic, a team player with all the attributes required of a leader. "I look forward to working with him as captain and believe that he will lead this team to a successful campaign. " Punjab Kings have been perennial underachievers in the league, reaching the IPL finals only once in 2014.

They finished sixth out of eight teams in the last three editions. The franchise went into the recent IPL mega auction with the maximum purse and picked up some quality players and are hoping to claim their maiden title in the cash-rich tournament this time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayank Agarwal Captain Punjab Kings Opener IPL
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp