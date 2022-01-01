STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bumrah as vice-captain is surprising to me: Former selector Sarandeep Singh

"The issue between Virat Kohli and the selectors has to be resolved by the board at the earliest as it is going on for too long now and this is high time in my opinion to close the matter," he said

Published: 01st January 2022

India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, with KL Rahul (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: KL Rahul was appointed as India's stand-in ODI captain for the 3-match ODI series against South Africa starting January 18 by the selectors in the absence of newly appointed white-ball captain Rohit Sharma. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was made KL Rahul's deputy and that has surprised the former India cricketer and selector Sarandeep Singh.

"KL Rahul will lead Team India in the blue jersey. I have full faith in KL Rahul but Jasprit Bumrah as vice-captain is surprising to me because a fast bowler names as vice-captain is quite different as he field on the boundary and it's tough for him to come from the boundary and take part in meetings on the ground after every ball or over," said Sarandeep Singh while speaking to ANI.

The current Chairman of Selectors Chetan Sharma requested media to end whatever has been speculated between Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and selectors for the sake of Indian cricket as there was a lot of confusion after Kohli's press conference. This indicated that there was no clear conversation between Virat and the selectors leading to so much ambiguity.

"The issue between Virat Kohli and the selectors has to be resolved by the board at the earliest as it is going on for too long now and this is high time in my opinion to close the matter," said Sarandeep.

In the absence of white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul will have the honour of representing India for the first time. The Indian selectors want to groom Rahul as a leader for the future.

