STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Devon Conway century boosts New Zealand on day 1, 1st Test vs. Bangladesh

Within the space of four Tests, Devon Conway now has scored a double century, a century and two half-centuries.

Published: 01st January 2022 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Devon Conway of New Zealand celebrates his century during play on day one of their first Test against Bangladesh at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, Jan. 1, 2022

Devon Conway of New Zealand celebrates his century during play on day one of their first Test against Bangladesh at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, Jan. 1, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: After a brief interruption Devon Conway continued his prolific run-making in Test cricket with an innings of 122 which guided New Zealand to 258-5 at stumps Saturday on the first day of the first cricket Test against Bangladesh.

South Africa-born Conway erupted onto the international scene in 2021 at the age of 29 with a double century in his first Test innings and since has been a stand-out in all three formats. Within the space of four Tests, he now has scored a double century, a century and two half-centuries: 501 runs at an average of 83. He also averages 75 in one-day internationals and 50 in the Twenty20s.

A broken hand suffered at the T20 World Cup in November put a brief stop to his accumulation of runs and records. He quickly picked up on Saturday where he left off, placing New Zealand in a strong position at stumps after losing the toss.

Rusty when he commenced his innings after New Zealand lost captain Tom Latham in the fourth over when it was 1-1, Conway navigated the difficult first hour, then flourished, reaching his century after tea from 186 balls.

He seemed impregnable until he was finally out for 122 in the over before the second new ball was taken, to the relatively benign spin bowling of Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque. Stretching forward to an unthreatening delivery that turned down the leg side, Conway got a faint edge which carried to wicketkeeper Liton Das.

Through the day he had partnerships of 138 with Will Young (52), 50 with Ross Taylor who has out for 31 in his penultimate Test and 38 with Henry Nicholls who was 32 not out at stumps. Tom Blundell was out for 11 in the last over of the day.

“I think (the pleasing thing) was just the partnerships we had throughout the day. It was nice to spend some time with Ross Taylor in the middle,” Conway said. “It was nice to contribute, especially after not playing for such a long period of time.

“It was challenging. The wicket was quite green this morning and we knew if we got through that tough period it would always get easier to bat on.”

The score at stumps didn’t fairly reflect the effort of Bangladesh who worked tirelessly to support the decision of Mominul to bowl on winning the toss.

There was moisture in the Bay Oval pitch and Bangladesh seamers Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam were ascendant in the first hour, sending back Latham and troubling Conway and Young.

Hitting good lengths with an upright seam, the bowlers found movement away from the right-handers and tied down the New Zealand batsmen who eked out only one run between the first and the ninth overs. Shoriful, who dismissed Latham and later Taylor, had 1-7 from his first five overs.

Conway struggled early, surviving a review for lbw before he had scored and teasing gully with a catching chance soon after.

But as the pitch dried and switched its support from the bowlers to batsmen he settled, then began to flourish. Two fours off Shoriful in the 21st over were a sign of things to come.

He went to lunch on 36 and reached his third half-century in four Tests from 101 balls with a six from the spin bowling of Mehidy Hasan Miraz in an over in which he also hit two fours.

Conway had put on 138 for the second wicket with Will Young when Young was run out in the 49th over. With the bowlers struggling to find the means to a breakthrough, New Zealand wasted Young’s wickets when he set off for a single to mid-wicket and Conway sent him back. An accurate throw to the keeper saw Young run out for a hard-earned 52.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devon Conway Bangladesh tour of New Zealand New Zealand vs Bangladesh first Test New Zealand vs Bangladesh Test series
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp