STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

England head coach Chris Silverwood tests positive for COVID-19 

Silverwood needs to isolate following a positive test for the coronavirus among a family member of the touring party. There was no indication that Silverwood has the virus.

Published: 02nd January 2022 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

England head coach Chris Silverwood

England head coach Chris Silverwood (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MELBOURNE: England cricket coach Chris Silverwood will be absent for the fourth Ashes test against Australia after a COVID-19 outbreak in the England team’s camp grew to seven confirmed cases.

Silverwood needs to isolate following a positive test for the coronavirus among a family member of the touring party. There was no indication that Silverwood has the virus.

He will have to isolate for 10 days along with his family in Melbourne, where the third test was played. The fourth test starts in Sydney on Jan. 5.

England lost the third test, and with it, the series, as Australia took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match Ashes.

England said the positive test for what it termed “one family member” happened on Wednesday. A further round of PCR tests will be administered on Thursday.

England's touring party has recorded seven positive cases — three support staff and four family members since a PCR testing regime was implemented on Monday.

Later Thursday, Cricket Australia announced that former Australia player David Boon, scheduled to be the match referee for the Sydney test, had tested positive to Covid-19 and will be replaced by Steve Bernard.

CA said it was anticipated that Boon would return to the role for the fifth test in Hobart starting on Jan. 14. He has no symptoms and is fully vaccinated with a booster, a statement said.

The players are due to fly to Sydney on Friday ahead of the fourth test.

Cricket Australia is confident the Sydney test can go ahead as planned, despite rising case numbers in the city and the outbreak in England’s camp.

Both teams will fly to Sydney on a chartered flight on Friday morning and have an entire hotel complex booked out for them in the city’s eastern suburbs to minimize the risk of contracting the virus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Chris Silverwood England cricket coach Ashes
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
4 new bullet train corridors likely soon taking a total to 12
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Covid-19+ influenza: Israel detects the first case of 'florona'
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
A change for good? Engineer, MBA among Bihar panchayat heads
‘O death, where is thy sting?’—Lessons from the pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp