STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Quinton de Kock's Test retirement has crippled further South African batting: Hashim Amla

At 29, South Africa cricketer Quinton de Kock called time on his Test career last week citing family reasons.

Published: 02nd January 2022 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa cricketer Quinton de Kock

South Africa cricketer Quinton de Kock (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: A weakened South African batting line-up has been "crippled further" by the sudden retirement of the seasoned Quinton de Kock, feels the country's former star batter Hashim Amla.

At 29, de Kock called time on his Test career last week citing family reasons, although the wicketkeeper-batter will continue to play in the shorter formats of the game.

Amla is concerned with the development, coming at a time when the home team is down 0-1 against a formidable Indian side in the ongoing three-match Test series.

"Our two best batters in the middle are Temba (Bavuma) and Quinton.

"Now that Quinton has opted out of Test cricket, this cripples the batting line-up further and, now more than ever, it makes it imperative for Temba to bat higher - be it three or four, allow him time to play a solidifying role as opposed to a recovery one," Amla was quoted as saying by Sport24.

However, Amla believed the Proteas could still bounce back and defend their record of having never lost a home series to India.

"There's certainly a way back, but it's going to take laser-like focus for extended periods and a touch a fortune," Amla said.

"(Captain) Dean (Elgar) and Aiden (Markram) are class players with a pedigree for hundreds and, if they get momentum, it would certainly ease the nerves and give much-needed confidence for the younger guys," said Amla.

The Proteas were bowled out for 197 and 191 at Centurion's SuperSport Park to suffer a 113-run loss to India in the opening Test.

Amla, who has scored more than 9 000 Test runs and also captained the side, acknowledged the "fair" result in the opener.

"It was a fair result," said Amla, who scored two double hundreds in Centurion during his career against the West Indies (2014) and England (2016).

"Centurion is notorious for becoming more difficult to bat as the days progress.

"So once India won the toss, batted and scored in excess of 300, it was game on for the Protea batters to match that score at the very least.

"Being 130 runs behind is what really hurt them, and it ended up being the difference," Amla concluded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Quinton de Kock Hashim Amla South Africa Quinton de Kock Retirement
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp