Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley tests positive for COVID-19

Nick Hockley, who is fully vaccinated, took a PCR test after experiencing mild symptoms and is currently isolating at home.

Published: 03rd January 2022

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley (Photo | Cricket Australia)

By PTI

SYDNEY: Nick Hockley has become the latest entrant in a growing list to test positive for COVID-19 during the Ashes series but the Cricket Australia CEO has had "no direct contact" with the squad, the country's board said on Monday.

"He has had no direct contact with the Australian Men's Test squad, or other teams, in accordance with Cricket Australia's biosecurity protocols," CA said in a statement.

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I immediately got a PCR test which has since returned a positive result. I am isolating at home with my family, who have returned negative results," Hockley said.

While Australia batter Travis Head is the only player to have tested positive for the virus, four members of England's backroom staff, including head coach Chris Silverwood, match referee David Boon have also contracted the infection.

Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath has also tested positive before the Pink Test which is played in memory of his late wife Jane, who died of breast cancer.

"Over recent days, we have seen cases in relation to the Australian men's Ashes team and some of the BBL teams," Hockley said.

"It is a reminder of the complexity Covid-19 presents for major sporting events and the importance of being vaccinated, getting a booster as soon as possible, and getting tested as soon as symptoms present themselves."

Australia lead the Ashes 3-0 with the fourth Test scheduled to begin here on Wednesday.

