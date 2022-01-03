STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Probe on after former Australia teen cricketer accuses team official of raping him during a tour of India and Sri Lanka

Jamie Mitchell believes that he was raped by a team official on a tour of India and Sri Lanka when he was 18.

Image of cricket stumps used for representational purpose

By Online Desk

Australian Federal Police (AFP) are investigating allegations from a former Australian under-19s cricketer that he was sexually assaulted on a tour in the 1985.

Jamie Mitchell (55), reportedly went public with the allegations in an Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) report on Sunday even as he revealed the trauma and distress he has felt for decades.

Cricket Australia, according to BBC, says they are co-operating with the police investigation.

AFP investigation has been seeking to uncover exactly what transpired on the tour. After referring the matter to the AFP, Sports Integrity Australia briefed Cricket Australia and gained its cooperation with the AFP's investigations.

According to ABC, not least, AFP investigators are trying to establish who committed the alleged sexual assault that Mitchell disclosed to a number of confidantes upon his return, before he buried his trauma for decades. As yet, no charges have been laid.

Until the last few months, "India" was considered a taboo topic in the Mitchell family — something that could only be thrashed out properly if and when Jamie declared himself ready to talk, but the arrival of that declaration in recent times has made the matter no easier to confront.

"It's made me very reclusive. I do have a lot of dark times. It's the not knowing. It's taken me to a place where I want to believe that it's about someone else.

"It's torment," Mitchell was quoted by the report as saying.

