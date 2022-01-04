Ind vs SA, 2nd Test: Shardul Thakur shines at Wanderers with seven-fer

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: “When the ball stops moving,/And a partnership starts brewing,/The match hangs by a chord,/In comes the Lord,/A chonky, beefy figure,/The one true saviour,/You pray,/ But all he does is spray, spray, spray,/Until he awakens,/And bowls a double-wicket maiden”.

This cheeky poem on Shardul Thakur, who has a variety of nicknames including ‘Lord’ or ‘Shardulkar’, once again made an appearance on various Internet platforms including Twitter and Reddit on Tuesday afternoon. It was not the only Thakur-related item to go viral. Memes and gifs, something that Thakur is well aware of, were liked, retweeted and upvoted.

While his memes (‘Onions cry when Thakur chops them’ for example) spread like wildfire on social media, the man himself was in the middle of a match-altering figure at the Wanderers. By the time the 30-year-old was done, he had finished with 7/61, the best by an Indian against South Africa in Tests.

When he was first introduced in the second morning, after a wicket-less but potent first spell by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, KL Rahul may have been forgiven for wearing a frown. With Mohammed Siraj not at full tilt -- he did bowl but sans his usual energy -- the hosts were on course to push the foot down.

That's when the Maharashtrian was summoned by skipper Rahul. While Thakur isn't anybody's idea of express pace, most of his deliveries are between 125 and 135 clicks, he bridges the gap with other skills. He often hustles the batters with deceptive pace, varies his line and length and possesses weapons including curving the ball away from the bat.

He has shown these traits throughout the last 12 months since featuring at the Gabba. He picked up seven wickets across the two innings there. In England, his seven wickets across two Tests included the scalps of Joe Root (twice) and Jos Buttler.

At Johannesburg, his spell was a highlight reel of the last year. While fans have slightly caricatured him as a lucky bowler, the reality is that he is a highly functional bowling all-rounder who can set batters up. Two wickets on Tuesday illustrates this point. Wicket-keeper Kyle Verreyne, who was looking solid without being spectacular, was on 21 off 72 when he hooped one in off the surface. Verreyne was caught in front as his feet just wasn't in sync. Understandable because there was a sequence of away going deliveries as well as wide deliveries before the big in-ducker.

The wicket though that turned the momentum was Keegan Petersen's wicket for 62. It was an outswinger after pitching on a seventh stump line. It was enough to tempt him into an expansive drive and the cordon did the rest. Before the wicket-taking ball, Thakur had mixed and matched with a few bouncers as well as a few in-duckers.

It may come as a surprise but Thakur's 23 wickets in the five Tests he has been part of since Brisbane is the most among Indian bowlers ahead of Bumrah's 19.

The spell meant India, on 85/22, lead by 58 runs. On Wednesday, Chesterwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will be in focus. If they occupy the crease for any length of time, India will surely be favourites for claiming a maiden series win in South African soil.