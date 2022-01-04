India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Caught in the middle, again

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: If watching India's bowling calls for ring-side viewing, watching their middle-order, Nos 3, 4 and 5 specifically, is a task reserved for peering between the fingers from behind the sofa. Watching them go about their business makes one open YouTube to remember the better days. It's a bit like seeing the Three Musketeers, except the swords have been replaced by plastic bats and chivalry with parody.

It was no different at the Wanderers on Monday. The visitors' middle-order had a slightly different look — skipper Virat Kohli sat out with an 'upper back spasm' so in came Hanuma Vihari — but there was no change in the established pattern of losing the spine of the line-up. Vihari looked the most assured before he was snaffled by Rassie van der Dussen off Kagiso Rabada for 20. What happened before he came in was so utterly predictable you don't even need to read this to find out.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who was caught at forward short-leg for nought in the first Test, lived a charmed life. He challenged that fielder under the helmet multiple times before one delivery climbed on him, took the shoulder of the bat before going to point. His three of 33 was full of tortured existence. In fact, it was the first time South Africa, who had again lost the toss, began to look threatening on a pitch having spongy bounce and some movement.

If Pujara's three was ugly, Ajinkya Rahane's zero was short and sweet. He came, took strike, poked his bat at a harmless delivery that was going out of its way to not trouble him. It caught the outer part of the blade and flew to third slip. All of a sudden, Duanne Olivier was on a hat-trick as the visitors slipped from a healthy-looking start to a slightly worrying 49/3. It was to India's credit that stand-in skipper KL Rahul, who else, really, prevented a collapse. In the company of Vihari, who cannot be blamed for the repeated blow-outs in the middle order, they put on a 42-run 4th wicket stand.

If it wasn't for that stand and Ravichandran Ashwin's fighting 46, the visitors will have finished way off the 202 they finished with. And that's been the theme of India's batting over the last two dozen Tests. One of the openers making a 50, a middle-order blow-out before a fire-fighting rescue act. This film has been played out on so many occasions the time for dialogue is perhaps over. Experience is gold at any level of sport but you cannot keep citing that to mask repeated under-performance at this level.

This run that the team is on isn't really sustainable. Even taking into account this era of Test batting — widely acknowledged as one of the toughest in recent decades — they ought to be doing better.

Since the beginning of 2020, India's 3, 4 and 5, have the second worst Test batting average. Their 27.72 is only better than West Indies' 25.21. At the opposite end of the spectrum, you have Australia's No 3, 4 and 5 who average 46.34 in the period in question. Some of the numbers do not make for good reading. The 12 0s collected by the trio of Kohli, Rahane and Pujara (all of them on four) since the beginning of 2020 is only bettered by England's 13. The two 100s (joint second-worst with West Indies) managed by India's middle-order in the same time period is inflated by one because one of those was scored by Shreyas Iyer, one of the standout candidates to occupy a spot in the spine going forward.

The one reason why Pujara, Kohli and Rahane — who between them have more zeroes (six) than half-centuries (four) in the last nine Tests going back to Southampton — have figured in the first XI whenever they have been available for selection is because their lack of runs hasn't affected the side in the slightest as others have done the heavy lifting with bat (openers and the bowlers) apart from having a once-in-a-generation pace attack. The two, though, aren't mutually exclusive events. At Cape Town, the visitors should finally twist rather than stick.

Siraj leaves field

Pacer Mohammed Siraj appeared to have injured his hamstring during his run-up late on day one. He immediately left the field. While the extent of the injury was not known at the time of going to press, Ashwin was hopeful of Siraj taking the field on Tuesday.

India 1st Innings: Rahul c Rabada b Jansen 50, Agarwal c Verreynne b Jansen 26, Pujara c Bavuma b Olivier 3, Rahane c Petersen b Olivier 0, Vihari c van der Dussen b Rabada 20, Pant c Verreynne b Jansen 17, Ashwin c Petersen b Jansen 46, Thakur c Petersen b Olivier 0, Shami c & b Rabada 9, Bumrah not out 14, Siraj c Verreynne b Rabada 1, Extras: (b8, lb3, nb5) 16; Total: (all out in 63.1 overs) 202;

FoW: 1/36 2/49 3/49 4/91 5/116 6/156 7/157 8/185 9/187 10/202;

Bowling: Rabada 17.1-2-64-3, Olivier 17-1-64-3, Ngidi 11-4-26-0, Jansen 17-5-31-4, Maharaj 1-0-6-0;

South Africa 1st innings: Elgar (batting) 11, Markram lbw b Shami 7, Petersen (batting) 14; Extras: (lb2, w1) 3;

FoW:1/14;

Bowling: Bumrah 8-3-14-0, Shami 6-2-15-1, Siraj 3.5-2-4, Thakur 0.1-0-0-0.

