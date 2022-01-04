India vs South Africa second Test: Felt like a debut, says Duanne Olivier on international comeback

By ANI

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa pacer Duanne Olivier who is playing his first international match in nearly three years said he was nervous at the start of day one of the second Test against India here at Johannesburg on Monday.

Olivier scalped three wickets as the South African quicks bowled India out for 202 on day one of the Johannesburg Test before Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen took them to stumps at 35/1.

"To be honest, it felt like a debut. I was very nervous today," he told in a virtual press conference after the end of the day's play. "For me, it's just trying to have good energies on the ball and to put the team in the best position," he added.

Olivier dismissed senior India batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane off consecutive deliveries and then sent Shardul Thakur back to the pavilion.

The 29-year-old opened about the game plan of the Proteas bowlers, as he said: "We made them play as much as possible. Stuck to the process, stuck to the basics and reaped the rewards. We also bowled a fuller length."

Talking about the team's plan for day two, he said: "We are 1-0 down. That's the reality. The focus is on this Test. Tomorrow is a new day. If we bat big, we can win the Test. Of course, we want to win the series but don't want to think too far ahead."

Asked about the pitch, he replied, "It's a typical Wanderers pitch. Has some grass on it." At Stumps, South Africa scorecard read 35/1 with Dean Elgar (11*) and Keegan Petersen (14*) at the crease. It was an enthralling day of Test cricket as 11 wickets fell on Day One of the second Test.