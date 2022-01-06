Happy Birthday Kapil Dev: Sachin Tendulkar, Ranveer Singh extend greetings to cricketing legend

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar extended birthday greetings to cricketing legend Kapil Dev who turned 63 on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin posted a throwback picture of himself with Kapil Dev and wished him great health and luck. "Many happy returns of the day, Kapil paaji. Wish you the best of health and a great year ahead," Sachin tweeted.

Many happy returns of the day Kapil paaji. Wish you the best of health and a great year ahead. pic.twitter.com/ukfIogiB1N — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 6, 2022

Actor Ranveer Singh, who recently essayed the former's role in Kabir Khan's '83', penned a sweet note on social media. "Happy birthday to the original original sakht jaan. What's an honour it's been embodying your champion spirit on screen," he wrote on Instagram.

Alongside the heartfelt message, Ranveer posted a picture of him sharing smiles with Kapil Dev.

Actress Neha Dhupia shared beautiful pictures of their families together, to mark his special day. Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha posted pictures in which she along with her husband and actor Angad Bedi can be seen posing and sharing smiles with Kapil Dev and his wife Romi.

Accompanying them is Neha and Angad's little girl Mehr. In the caption, Neha penned, "#happybirthday sir @therealkapildev here's to a year filled with happiness, having conversations over croissants and you showing our baby girl more videoes of your cute little cat...we love you."

Angad is the son of legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also took to Twitter and revisited the achievements of the 1983 World Cup winning captain. "356 international matches 9,031 international runs 687 international wickets. Here's wishing @therealkapildev- #TeamIndia's 1983 World Cup-winning captain & one of the best all-rounders to have ever played the game - a very happy birthday," tweeted BCCI.

Here's wishing @therealkapildev - #TeamIndia's 1983 World Cup-winning captain & one of the best all-rounders to have ever played the game - a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/Po4wYtvByl — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2022

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh also posted a picture of Kapil embracing the World Cup trophy and wrote, "Happy birthday @therealkapildev paji Respect."

Kapil Dev was the Indian team captain, which lifted the World Cup trophy in 1983 at Lords. The all-rounder has played 356 international matches and scored 9031 runs with 687 wickets.