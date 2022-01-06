STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Rain continues to play spoilsport in post lunch session for Day 4

India scored 202 and 266 in their two innings and South Africa after having scored 229 in their first essay are 118 for 2 in pursuit of 240.

Published: 06th January 2022 05:48 PM

The Imperial Wanderers stadium at Johannesburg is shown amid the rains

The Imperial Wanderers stadium at Johannesburg is shown amid the rains. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: The start of the fourth and penultimate day's play in the second Test between India and South Africa was on Thursday delayed due to rain.

South Africa need 122 runs to win the match and restore parity in the three-match rubber, while the visiting Indians need eight wickets to emerge victorious and script their maiden Test series win in the Rainbow Nation.

India scored 202 and 266 in their two innings and South Africa after having scored 229 in their first essay are 118 for 2 in pursuit of 240. "Rain continues to fall at Imperial Wanderers and no play is currently possible," CSA tweeted from its official handle just after completion of lunch. Before the scheduled start of play, there was light drizzle and the covers were on.

India lead the series 1-0 after their win in the opening Test.

