South Africa beat India by seven wickets in second Test, level series

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

The most important thing for an elite sports team at the beginning of a developmental curve is to create good memories. When you create that, winning becomes a habit. Even if you are chasing a lost cause, previous memories tend to act like a guardian angel. When you know what you are capable of, belief is never in short supply.

In the beginning of 2018, Virat Kohli & Co got that belief imbibed into them at the Wanderers. On a devilish surface, a young team (in terms of caps) put one over South Africa. That win acted as the blueprint for future overseas tours to Australia (2018-19, 2020-21), England (2021) and West Indies (2019).

On Thursday, it was the turn of a youngish South African side (in terms of caps), led admirably by Dean Elgar, one of only four players to have played for the hosts in that Test in 2018, to create their first good memory at a venue they had never won against India before Thursday (played six, won one).

What was thrilling to watch was the manner in which they went about creating it. The visitors where so frustrated by what was unfolding they were ready to start an argument in an empty room at various points during play.

To be honest, the visitors contributed to their own downfall under overcast conditions. On a pitch that was conducive for pace bowling, Rassie van der Dussen and Elgar raced along at five runs per over in the first hour of play. It must also be said that there were a few puzzling bowling choices. On a pitch that was covered for a substantial part of Thursday, India opened with Ravichandran Ashwin from one end. Even if it was just for two overs, it didn’t seem right. They also delayed in bringing Mohammed Shami — at the end he was massaging his shoulders after a continuous eight-over spell — and Shardul Thakur.

By the time the match was done, Elgar, fittingly, hit the winning runs, flicking Ashwin for a boundary through midwicket to finish on 96, all life had been lost from an attack that’s usually full of life. How did the hosts do it? Punishing the ‘hit me’ balls. In all, the Proteas hit at least two boundaries in an over four times on Thursday alone. When you are chasing a smallish target (122 when they began Day Four) with wickets in the bank, boundaries that arrive in a cluster always help. It also didn’t help the bowlers as a wet outfield meant the ball became a touch soft.

The match though, from an Indian perspective, was lost on the first day. After winning the toss, they could have perhaps put on more than 250 on the board. Rahul said as much in the post match presentation. There could also be several changes. With Siraj still not a 100 per cent, they could likely bring in either Ishant Sharma or Umesh Yadav. If Kohli is deemed fit, that will be another change that the team will make. All in all, Cape Town is sort of a make-or-break for a team that prides itself in winning tough matches away from home.

As far as South Africa is concerned, this is a much needed win. Over the course of the last few months, cricket hasn’t given them many pleasant memories. The Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) hearings brought to light many of the harsh truths about how the sport in South Africa was inherently racist.

This win, then, will be a good memory, going forward. Or at least that’s what the hosts will hope.

