STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sometimes we can be a little bit hard on senior players; Pujara, Rahane repaid faith: Sunil Gavaskar

The under-fire duo of Pujara and Rahane came good with the bat, scoring half-centuries in India's second innings of the second Test.

Published: 07th January 2022 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: The legendary Sunil Gavaskar feels Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane repaid the trust that was shown in them, adding it is easy to get excited by young talents but the team should continue showing faith in its senior players as long as they are "not getting out badly."

After a string of poor performances, the under-fire duo of Pujara and Rahane came good with the bat, scoring half-centuries in India's second innings of the second Test.

"The team has backed them because of the experience and what they have done in the past. They had the belief that they will come good and they did," Gavaskar said on 'Star Sports'.

"Sometimes we can be a little bit hard on some of our senior players because you have these exciting young players waiting in the wings and we all want to see them get a bit of exposure.

"But as long as these senior players are playing well and not getting out badly, then I think we should show faith in them," he added.

India was without the services of regular skipper Virat Kohli who was ruled out of the Test minutes before the toss due to a lower back spasm.

"It is amazing, this is the first time that India have lost a Test match in which Virat Kohli has not played. They drew once in Sydney but otherwise they have always won."

Despite Rahane and Pujara's knocks India was not able to contain the South African batters, specially skipper Dean Elgar, who stitched crucial partnerships to lead the hosts to series-levelling 1-1 win here on Thursday.

Gavaskar was not impressed by stand-in skipper KL Rahul's field placements.

He was also critical of the Indian fielding.

"I thought giving Dean Elgar those singles at the start of the innings was making life a little bit easier for him.

"Elgar is not a hooker of the ball so to have two men in the deep did not make any sense. He was taking the singles quite comfortably.

"The Indian fielding could have been just that little bit sharper. But otherwise, it was the South Africans who won the game. I don't think the Indians lost it, the South Africans who won this game," said Gavaskar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Gavaskar Ajinkya Rahane Cheteshwar Pujara India vs South Africa India vs South Africa Series India vs South Africa Second Test India vs South Africa Test Series
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp