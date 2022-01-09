STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Vaccine issue: Detour for World Cup bound Indian U-19 cricketers

However, the quick intervention of the BCCI and the International Cricket Council meant the seven players were cleared to proceed a day later and have joined the rest of the Indian contingent.

Published: 09th January 2022 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI

BCCI logo (File Photo| PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven members of the India Under-19 team en route Georgetown (Guyana) were forced to spend a night at Port of Spain (Trinidad & Tobago) on January 4 as they were not fully vaccinated.

However, the quick intervention of the BCCI and the International Cricket Council meant the seven players were cleared to proceed a day later and have joined the rest of the Indian contingent.

The Indian U-19 cricket team captained by Yash Dhull left for the Caribbean on January 3 from Dubai after the Asia Cup campaign and were supposed to land in Guyana, where they are scheduled to play their first round matches against South Africa, Ireland and Uganda. However, they faced the issue upon landing in Port of Spain.

“There was miscommunication. So once the necessary paperwork was cleared, the seven players were allowed to reach Guyana. As per local guidelines, full vaccination is mandatory. And six of the players had received only one shot while one player wasn’t fully vaccinated,” a BCCI official told this newspaper.

It is understood that the BCCI had to seek diplomatic help which helped in resolving the issue without further delay.

“It was just a routine. Some of them turned 18 only recently, which is the minimum age-limit to get vaccination,” the official stated.

Meanwhile, the Indian team upon returning two Covid negative tests have resumed training.

The third round of tests was scheduled for Saturday.  The 16-team edition begins on January 14 and goes on till February 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BCCI Under 19 World Cup COVID Vaccination
India Matters
CPM Flag (File photo| EPS)
Listen to Electron and his brothers
Health workers carry a COVID-19 patient to be admitted to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)
1,59,632 new COVID cases in India, highest in 224 days; 552 Omicron infections reported
A view of the COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)
Third wave: India sees creepy-crawly rate of COVID-related hospitalisations
Seven-year-old Jewel from Kerala, set for Guinness record in swimming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp