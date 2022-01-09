Vaccine issue: Detour for World Cup bound Indian U-19 cricketers

Venkata Krishna B By

CHENNAI: Seven members of the India Under-19 team en route Georgetown (Guyana) were forced to spend a night at Port of Spain (Trinidad & Tobago) on January 4 as they were not fully vaccinated.

However, the quick intervention of the BCCI and the International Cricket Council meant the seven players were cleared to proceed a day later and have joined the rest of the Indian contingent.

The Indian U-19 cricket team captained by Yash Dhull left for the Caribbean on January 3 from Dubai after the Asia Cup campaign and were supposed to land in Guyana, where they are scheduled to play their first round matches against South Africa, Ireland and Uganda. However, they faced the issue upon landing in Port of Spain.

“There was miscommunication. So once the necessary paperwork was cleared, the seven players were allowed to reach Guyana. As per local guidelines, full vaccination is mandatory. And six of the players had received only one shot while one player wasn’t fully vaccinated,” a BCCI official told this newspaper.

It is understood that the BCCI had to seek diplomatic help which helped in resolving the issue without further delay.

“It was just a routine. Some of them turned 18 only recently, which is the minimum age-limit to get vaccination,” the official stated.

Meanwhile, the Indian team upon returning two Covid negative tests have resumed training.

The third round of tests was scheduled for Saturday. The 16-team edition begins on January 14 and goes on till February 5.