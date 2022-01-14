STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

People outside don't know what goes on on-field: Kohli rejects criticism of team's DRS outburst

Kohli and his teammates lost their cool during the final 45 minutes on the third day of the third Test, which they lost by seven wickets to concede the series 2-1.

Published: 14th January 2022 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Indian captain Virat Kohli, center, congratulates Rassie van Der Dussen oafter South Africa beat India 2-1 in a test series between in Cape Town. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CAPE TOWN: India captain Virat Kohli on Friday defended his team's verbal attack on the broadcasters after Dean Elgar's contentious DRS reprieve, saying that people on the outside don't understand the trigger for such an outburst.

Kohli and his teammates lost their cool during the final 45 minutes on the third day of the third Test, which they lost by seven wickets to concede the series 2-1.

They spoke into the stump mic to express their frustration after rival skipper Dean Elgar got a massive reprieve due to a contentious DRS decision.

"I have no comment to make on either. We understood what happened on the field and people on the outside don't know exact details of what goes on on the field," he said in the post-match press conference here on Friday.

"For me to try and justify what we did on the field and say we got carried away is all," he didn't finish the sentence.

"If we had gotten charged up and picked up three wickets there, that would have been probably the moment that changed the game," he added.

The incident happened in the 21st over when Ravichandran Ashwin flighted a delivery which dipped and then straightened to beat a lunging Elgar's bat.

Umpire Marais Erasmus straightaway lifted his finger but Elgar appealed for DRS.

Once he saw on the big screen that he was beaten, he started trudging back only to find that the ball was going over the stumps.

While it looked plumb, the reversal of decision saw Kohli kicking the ground in disgust as all kinds of chatter started.

The trajectory of the ball post impact on pads is adjudged through the Hawkeye technology which is independent of the match footage provided to the third umpire by the host broadcaster.

Hawkeye is accredited by the ICC.

Kohli, who has now played 99 Tests, stressed that he did not want to make a controversy out of the moment and his team had moved on from it.

"The reality of the situation is that we did not apply enough pressure on them for longer periods of time throughout the course of this Test match and hence we lost the game," he said.

"That one moment seems very nice and very exciting to make a controversy out of, which honestly, I am not interested in making. It was just (a) moment that passed and we moved on from it. And we just kept focussing on the game and tried to pick up wickets," Kohli asserted.

Ashwin and white-ball skipper KL Rahul also made sarcastic comments against host broadcaster SuperSport on the DRS saga which were picked up by the stump mic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli Dean Elgar DRS
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp