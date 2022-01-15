STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fans will support you in this phase too: Rahul Gandhi to Virat Kohli as he quits Test captaincy

Rahul Gandhi extended his best wishes to Virat Kohli after he announced that he was stepping down as India's Test cricket captain.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended his best wishes to Virat Kohli after he announced that he was stepping down as India's Test cricket captain.

"Dear @imVkohli, you've been greatly loved by millions of cricket fans over the years. They will support you in this phase too. Best wishes for the various other innings to come," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Kohli quit as India's Test captain on Saturday, saying he did his job with "absolute honesty" and the time was right to quit the leadership role.

His announcement came a day after India suffered an embarrassing Test series defeat against South Africa.

Kohli made the announcement in the backdrop of his tense relations with the BCCI which removed him as ODI captain after the star batter himself decided to leave T20 captaincy.

He was appointed Test captain back in 2014 when MS Dhoni stepped down in the middle of a series against Australia.

