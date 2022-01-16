U-19 WC: Australia & SL start with victories

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Australia and Sri Lanka Colts began their World Cup campaign with victories on the first day against hosts West Indies and Scotland, respectively on Friday. In the opening match of the tournament, Australia bundled out the hosts for 169 at Guyana, thanks to some clinical bowling performance. Skipper Cooper Connolly, Nivethan Radhakrishnan and Tom Whitney took three wickets each for Australia as West Indies captain Ackeem Auguste top-scored with a 67-ball 57.

In reply, Australia lost a couple of early wickets, but Teague Wyllie held forte at one end and took them through in 44.5 overs. The 17-year-old opening batter made an unbeaten 86, helping Australia win by six wickets. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka were off to a rocky start against Scotland as they were reduced to 99 for six in 22.3 overs with Jack Jarvis playing a hand in three of the dismissals.

Wicketkeeper Sakuna Nidarshana Liyanage revived the innings with a runa- ball 85, taking Sri Lanka to 218 in 45.2 overs. Sean Fischer-Keogh was the pick of the bowlers for Scotland, taking three wickets for 56 runs. Scotland got off to a good start in the chase, but the Sri Lankan bowlers kept pegging away with wickets in regular intervals.

Dunith Wellalage, the left-arm spinner, took five wickets, ensuring that the island nation did not lose control of the game. Scotland, eventually, fell short by 40 runs and were all out for 178 in the penultimate over. Brief Scores: West Indies 169 all out in 40.1 ovs (Auguste 57; Connolly 3/17) lost to Australia 170/4 in 44.5 ovs (Wyllie 86; Layne 1/19); Sri Lanka 218 all out in 45.2 ovs (Liyanage 85; Fischer-Keogh 3/56) beat Scotland 178 all out in 48.4 ovs (Jarvis 55; Wellalage 5/27)