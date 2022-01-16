U19 WC: India beat South Africa by 45 runs; start campaign on winning note

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After putting up a moderate total while batting first against South Africa Colts in their opening game of the U-19 World Cup, India came back strongly with the ball to register a 45-run victory — largely thanks to Vicky Ostwal’s fifer — at Guyana on Saturday. Chasing 233, South Africa were in control for the better part of the chase with all-rounder Dewald Brevis holding strong at one end, The right-hand batter, anointed as ‘Baby AB de Villiers’ by his teammates and fans on social media because of their similar strokeplay, put up a classy 65 from 99 balls, with South Africa on their way to a convincing win, needing 100 runs from last 15 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Searching for a crucial breakthrough, Yash Dhull brought back Raj Bawa and he delivered with two wickets in quick succession. Ostwal took control from thereon, tightening the screws at the other end. The left-arm spinner picked up five wickets for 28 as South Africa were dismissed for 187.Earlier, Dhull scored a patient 82 after India lost a couple of early wickets to take his team to 232. Matthew Boast was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa, taking three wickets. India will take on Ireland on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ireland, United Arab Emirates and Zimbabwe trumped Uganda, Papua New Guinea and Canada, respectively in the other matches on Saturday.

Brief Scores: India 232 in 46.5 ovs (Dhull 82; Boast 3/40) beat SA 187 in 45.4 ovs (Brevis 65; Ostwal 5/28); Ireland 236/9 in 50 ovs (Cox 111*; Baguma 2/34) beat Uganda 197 in 48.1 ovs (Murungi 63; Humphreys 4/25); Zimbabwe 321/9 in 50 ovs (Emmanuel 100) beat PNG 93 in 35 ovs; UAE 284/7 in 50 ovs (Mehra 72) beat Canada 235 in 46.4 ovs (Mihir 96)