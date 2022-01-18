STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Won't judge Virat's decision, it's a personal one and we respect that: Bumrah

Kohli announced his decision to step down via social media, a day after India lost a three-match Test series 1-2 to the weakest South African side in recent times.

Published: 18th January 2022 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

India's Jasprit Bumrah walks to his bowling mark.

India's Jasprit Bumrah walks to his bowling mark. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PAARL: Virat Kohli's decision to quit Test captaincy needs to be respected, said India's stand-in ODI vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, who believes that the former skipper would continue to be a "leader in the group".

Kohli announced his decision to step down via social media, a day after India lost a three-match Test series 1-2 to the weakest South African side in recent times.

When asked how Kohli informed the team, the normally reticent Bumrah said that the star batter called a meeting to announce his decision to quit.

"Obviously, as a team unit, we are closer, so we came to know earlier, that he would step down from Test captaincy and we respect his decision and valued his leadership. We congratulated him for his contribution as a leader, we wished him all the best. That was about it."

Asked how he sees this decision, Bumrah said he wouldn't want to comment on a personal call.

"I am no one to sit in judgement of his decision. It's a personal decision and we respect his decision. He knows how his body is reacting and what frame of mind he is in."

"It's been an immense pleasure to play under his captaincy and I made my Test debut under him. As I have spoken earlier also that he (Kohli) will always be a leader in the group and his contribution has been immense and will be immense," the speedster added.

So what has been the biggest takeaways from Kohli's captaincy? The fast bowler's instant reply was the superb fitness culture that he brought into the team.

"He has been leader of the team. He brought the fitness culture and everybody got fitter as a team and his contribution has been immense," he said.

"He has been a very important leader in the group and captain for such a long period of time. His knowledge will be used by us and as a team, his contribution and suggestions will always be important."

"We have always looked up to him and it will be same going further as well," Bumrah added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp