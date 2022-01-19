STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Opener Smriti Mandhana is only Indian in ICC Women's T20I Team of 2021

England's Nat Sciver has been named the captain of the side while Amy Jones will be donning the wicket-keeping gloves.

Published: 19th January 2022 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

India's Smriti Mandhana leaves the field clutching her left shoulder after crashing into the signage while fielding against Australia in the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup in Sydney.

India's Smriti Mandhana (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday named the Women's T20I Team of the Year (2021), and India opening batter Smriti Mandana has been named in the XI.

England's Nat Sciver has been named the captain of the side while Amy Jones will be donning the wicket-keeping gloves.

The team just has one Indian, while multiple players from England have been named in the lineup.

With 255 runs at an average of 31.87, Smriti Mandhana was India's highest scorer in the format in 2021. She scored two fifties in the nine matches she played this year, and got her team off to rapid starts regularly, as evident up by her strike rate of 131.44.

Tammy Beaumont's reliable presence at the top of the order helped England off to steady starts regularly. She played nine matches and amassed 303 runs at an average of 33.66, including three fifties.

Danni Wyatt, Beaumont's partner in crime at the top of the order, enjoyed an equally good time in 2021. Wyatt amassed 252 runs in nine matches, at an average of 31.50. While Beaumont was a solid presence at one end, Wyatt took the attack to the bowlers, as her strike rate of 133.33 suggests.

ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year: Smriti Mandhana (India), Tammy Beaumont (England), Danni Wyatt (England), Gaby Lewis (Ireland), Nat Sciver (c) (England), Amy Jones (England), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Loryn Phiri (Zimbabwe), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smriti Mandhana
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp