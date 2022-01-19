STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Venkatesh Iyer makes debut as South Africa opt to bat in first ODI against India

The left-handed batter Venkatesh Iyer has been handed his ODI debut and will be batting in the lower-middle order for the Men in Blue. South Africa also handed an ODI debut to Marco Jansen.

Published: 19th January 2022 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, with stand-in captain for the South Africa ODIs KL Rahul

India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, with skipper KL Rahul (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

PAARL: Temba Bavuma-led South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the first ODI of the three-match series here at Boland Park, Paarl on Wednesday.

The left-handed batter Venkatesh Iyer has been handed his ODI debut and he will be batting in the lower-middle order for the Men in Blue.

South Africa also handed an ODI debut to left-arm seamer Marco Jansen.

At the time of the toss, India skipper Rahul said: "Would've wanted to bat first. We're always ready to do both things. Looks a little bit dry. Have some quality spinners in our attack. With Bumrah and Bhuvi starting, hopefully, they'll get a couple early with the swing. Venkatesh Iyer debuting, Shreyas Iyer to bat at four. The last couple of days and right after Tests there was a lot going on. Emotional for the team. Lot of us have debuted under Virat."

On the other hand, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said: "Wicket looks a bit dry. Would like to make use of the best of the batting conditions. Hopefully, it slows up and the slower bowlers can get in the game. Hard to get away from the high of the Tests. But will have to focus on today, different format, have to ensure our basics are in touch. Opportunity for us as a one-day team to get our game in order. Have got a standard team. Marco comes in, obviously, we don't have KG available. Two spinners."

Last week, Virat Kohli had announced his decision to step down as India's Test skipper, and now it would be interesting to see how he operates as a pure batter.

Playing XI: India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Venkatesh Iyer India vs South Africa
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp