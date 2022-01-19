STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yorkshire hires ex-Windies player Ottis Gibson as head coach amid rebuild after racism scandal

Published: 19th January 2022

Ottis Gibson (File photo | AP)

By PTI

LEEDS: Former West Indies all-rounder Ottis Gibson was hired as head coach of English cricket team Yorkshire on Wednesday, with the club saying his arrival will "help foster a culture of inclusion" amid a racism scandal.

Yorkshire's entire coaching staff left the club last month after a report found that former player Azeem Rafiq was a victim of "racial harassment and bullying."

Yorkshire's handling of the scandal led to the loss of sponsors and the right to stage international matches at Headingley.

The appointment of Gibson comes amid a Yorkshire overhaul that has also seen former England pace bowler Darren Gough join as interim managing director of cricket.

Gibson will report to Gough.

Gibson has previously been head coach for the West Indies and South Africa and he has worked as a bowling coach for England.

Kamlesh Patel, who was appointed as club chairman in November, said Gibson has showed his "character and his commitment to buying into the process that we are going through at Yorkshire County Cricket Club."

"He is someone that I know will encourage dialogue and help foster a culture of inclusion at the club," Patel said, "as well as supporting and developing the world-class talent we have here and pushing them to the next level."

Gibson will officially start work at England's most successful county team at the end of February after his involvement with Pakistan Super League team, the Multan Sultans, ends.

"This is one of the most prestigious roles in English county cricket, and I am really looking forward to working with this talented group of players to take the club forward," Gibson said.

"I've spoken at length with Goughy about the direction the club is heading in and I'm excited to be a part of that future."

