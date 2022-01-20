STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

COVID crisis: Ahmedabad, Kolkata in line to host West Indies series

As things stand, the BCCI has not decided on allowing crowds, and according to a BCCI official, it would take a call depending on the Covid cases in the respective cities.

Published: 20th January 2022 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 01:51 AM   |  A+A-

A general view of the newly named Narendra Modi Stadium. (Photo | PTI)

A general view of the newly named Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Keeping the current Covid-19 situation in mind, the tours, fixtures and technical committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India has recommended India's upcoming limited-overs series against West Indies be played at Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

As per the original schedule, the ODIs are scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Kolkata with Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, and Thiruvanathapuram hosting the T20Is.

After the completion of ODIs in South Africa on January 23, India will take on West Indies with the ODI series commencing on February 6. While the BCCI had announced the schedule way back in September hoping to bring crowds back to the venues, the onset of the third pandemic has made them change their plans.

As a result, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will once again be a venue for the West Indies series. Since the pandemic, the city has already hosted two Tests and five T20Is against England and will now either host three ODIs or as many T20Is in the West Indies series. The other venue being short-listed is Eden Gardens.

It is understood that with other big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai witnessing a huge increase in Covid positive cases, the BCCI was looking at other options and even considered Lucknow. But with Uttar Pradesh set to host assembly elections, the BCCI didn't want to take any chances and instead has short-listed Kolkata.

As things stand, the BCCI has not decided on allowing crowds, and according to a BCCI official, it would take a call depending on the Covid cases in the city. “There is still time for that. But even if crowds are allowed, it won't be at full capacity. The chances are it will mostly be played behind closed doors,” the official said.

With regards to the two Tests and three T20Is against Sri Lanka, the BCCI is yet to make a final decision. But as things stand Kohli's 100th Test may not take place in Bengaluru if the Covid situation doesn't improve in the city.

It is understood that the BCCI's Plan B is for the series is to keep it in the northern belt with Dharamsala, Chandigarh and Delhi being seen as potential host cities. Keeping it in these cities means, the team can cover the venues by road.

“There is still time for the Sri Lanka series. So we will take a call next month. We are consistently monitoring the situation and by mid-February will have a clear picture. Even if the situation improves, we won't be taking it to four venues,” the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Indies Tour of India India vs West Indies ODI series India vs West Indies T20I series India vs West Indies Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad eden gardens West Indies tour venues
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp