STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs South Africa third ODI: Visitors fined for slow over-rate

India came agonisingly close to winning the game but fell short of the target despite half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Deepak Chahar as the visitors were all out for 283 in the end.

Published: 24th January 2022 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Captain KL Rahul races to run Temba Bavuma out during the third ODI match between South Africa and India at Newlands. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CAPE TOWN: India have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the third ODI here, the ICC said on Monday.

Match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the sanction after KL Rahul's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said in a statement.

Rahul pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Bongani Jele, third umpire Allauhudien Palekar and fourth umpire Adrien Holdstock levelled the charge.

South Africa beat India by four runs in the third and final ODI to effect a clean sweep in the three-match series here on Sunday.

The Proteas were bowled out for 287 in the inconsequential final match, with star wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock hitting 124 and the in-form Rassie van der Dussen making 52.

India came agonisingly close to winning the game but fell short of the target despite half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Deepak Chahar as the visitors were all out for 283 in the end.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Vs South Africa ODI Series India vs South Africa Third ODI India vs South Africa slow over rates KL Rahul
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp