STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Republic Day 2022: Sachin Tendulkar talks about 'Right to Play'

Sachin took to his Twitter account to speak about the importance of playing sports and the 'Right to Play which he stated is something close to his heart.

Published: 26th January 2022 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day of India, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar spoke about the importance of playing of sports and discusses 'Right to Play'.

Taking to his Twitter, Sachin posted a video in which he said, "I would like to wish everyone a Happy Republic Day, 2022. This day in 1950, we adapted our constitution. Laws, rights, ordinances, there are many aspects in our constitution because of which our nation is surging ahead strongly. But today I want to talk about a different right- Right to Play. In the United Nations conventions on the "rights of the child", this has been discussed and India too has accepted it."

"If you see, it is such a fun right to have. UN also understands that playing has an important role in the growth and health of the children. The same thought is behind the 'Sports Playing Nation'. Don't just watch sports but play them too. Because playing sports is not just good for the health of children but beneficial for everyone," stated further.

Republic Day Parade 2022 will showcase India's military might and cultural diversity and many unique initiatives have been included to mark the celebration of the 75th year of Independence as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

A total of 21 tableaux, 12 of various states and Union Territories, nine ministries will be showcased at the Republic Day parade this year.

The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Modi visiting the National War Memorial.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar Right to Play 73rd Republic Day UN convention on the rights of the child
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp