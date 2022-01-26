Women’s Ashes: Test cricket, inclusivity and more with Sophia Dunkley

Gomesh S By

CHENNAI: If the ongoing Australian season were to be called The Summer of Tahlia McGrath, the 2021 England summer well and truly belonged to one person: Sophia Dunkley. Coming back into England’s T20I side in 2020 for the series against West Indies, a return after 18 months, the South East Stars batter made the most of the limited chances she got that year. But, 2021 was different.

With 196 runs in three innings in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, Dunkley had booked a place in the squad for the India series, including the Test match.

Coming into bat at 234 for four and guiding the team to 396 for nine, while batting with the lower-order over 40 overs ain’t a bad way to make one’s Test debut at all. But, her unbeaten half-century aside, there was plenty more for Dunkley to celebrate - she had etched her name in the history books. When Dunkley got her Test cap on June 16, she wasn’t aware of the fact that she will be the first black woman to play for England in the 87-year, 95-match long history.

“I didn’t actually realise that was the case,” Dunkley tells this daily. While she understands and acknowledges the magnitude of the moment, the middle-order batter is keen that a black woman athlete representing England soon becomes the norm.

“I think it is a big step forward in the game. Hopefully, in the future we won’t be talking about the fifth, sixth and the seventh woman to play for England and eventually you don’t have to look at what number it is, you are just another person to play for England. So, I think if I had any kind of positive impact on a girl to pick up a cricket bat or inspire them in any way, that’s a special thing in itself.”

Dunkley loves Test cricket. As she prepares herself for the upcoming Ashes Test which begins on Thursday (January 27), she says, “I can sit and watch a Test match all day. Playing in that one Test match really showed me how amazing it was and how special that kind of format is. How exciting it was, on day two, when I think we got four or five wickets in the afternoon in very quick succession and it was just amazing to be a part of the celebrations.”

While England were supposed to start the multi-format Ashes tour with the Test, a last-minute rescheduling meant they were left with just three days to prepare for the red-ball format after the T20 leg. And, then there was a Covid scare in the camp as well with one of the support staff testing positive. Calling the situation ‘not ideal’, the 23-year-old said that they had to prepare indoors while at home before leaving for Australia. If all that is not enough, with rain playing spoilsport in two T20Is. Going in with very little game-time, winning the Test is crucial for England to have a chance at regaining the Ashes.

Dunkley, who was left out of the squad for the home Ashes in 2019, will finally have her chance to play in an Ashes series. She feels that the two-year wait has done a lot of good for her. While pinching herself in disbelief that she’s in Australia for an Ashes series, Dunkley believes that with better temperament and clarity of thought, she will be at her best when she takes the field on Thursday. “Test match, as it goes, can change quickly with different things happening at a time. To me, it’s just about what the team needs me to do at any point in time. I want to be brave and make an impact and bring the game home,” she signed off.

