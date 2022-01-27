STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs New Zealand women's series to be played at just John Davies Oval, Queenstown

New Zealand Cricket moved to streamline its home international schedules for the men's and women's teams in order to mitigate the risk of an Omicron outbreak compromising upcoming fixtures.

Published: 27th January 2022 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Women's Cricket Team

Indian Women's Cricket Team (Photo | BCCI)

By ANI

AUCKLAND: New Zealand Cricket on Thursday moved to streamline its home international schedules for the men's and women's teams in order to mitigate the risk of an Omicron outbreak compromising upcoming fixtures.

The immediate changes will see the South Africa men's side remaining in Christchurch for the entire duration of its visit, playing both its scheduled Tests at Hagley Oval rather than decamping to Wellington for the second match, as initially scheduled.

Other alterations will see the women's team's short-form series against India (one T20 and five ODIs) played solely at John Davies Oval in Queenstown; Australia's three T20s against the BLACKCAPS hosted in Napier (subject to MIQ availability), and the Netherlands men's tour split between Mount Maunganui (one T20 and one ODI) and Hamilton (two ODIs).

NZC chief executive David White said the venue changes were just one part of a contingency plan designed to safeguard the health of all participants and to reduce the chance of matches or series being jeopardized by an outbreak.

"These risk mitigations are based on avoiding known COVID-19 hotspots and include limiting air travel, limiting accommodation transfers, and, essentially, operating in safer environments. We know the more domestic flights we have, and the more movement there is between hotels, the greater the chance of a match or even a series being put at risk," said White in an official release.

While crowds were likely to be severely reduced because of protocols under the "red" setting of the COVID-19 Protection Framework system, White said he knew those venues and centres that had lost fixtures would be sorely disappointed.

"It's a real blow for those in our cricket family who have missed out on hosting events through no fault of their own. However, the current environment demands we take every possible measure to, 1) ensure people are safe and well, and 2) deliver a summer of international cricket with the least possible disruption," said White.

The revised home summer schedule will now comprise:

BLACKCAPS v South Africa - two Tests:

Both Test matches to be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

WHITE FERNS v India - one T20I & five ODIs:

All matches to be played at John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

BLACKCAPS v Australia - three T20Is:

All matches to be played at McLean Park, Napier.

BLACKCAPS v Netherlands - one T20 & three ODIs:

The first two matches (one T20I & one ODI) to be played at Bay Oval, Tauranga.

The last two matches (two ODIs) to be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Zealand India vs New Zealand India India vs New Zealand Womens Cricket India vs New Zealand Series Queenstown John Davies Oval
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp