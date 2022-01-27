STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Rovman Powell vindicated his selection, grasped opportunity: West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard heaped praise on Rovman Powell who scored a blistering century against England in the third T20I.

Published: 27th January 2022 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard

West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BRIDGETOWN: West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard heaped praise on Rovman Powell who scored a blistering century against England in the third T20I.

Powell and Nicholas Pooran's dominant performance with the bat was backed up by a solid bowling performance as West Indies defeated England by 20 runs in the third T20I.

"Powell vindicated the selection, but we still needed to bat well. Batted first and batted well, Powell came in and grasped the opportunity, so well done to him. We played well against spinners, that's something that hasn't happened in the recent past. We set the template, spoke about it a lot in the meetings. We can always bring the big shots into play, one boundary was short and we could clear it. Sometimes we'll have to take the ego out of the game," Pollard said after the game.

"I just used the dimensions of the ground well (while bowling) - our bowling line-up is a bit inexperienced and that has meant more overs for me, which is something I'm willing to do for the team. The challenge for us is to replicate this performance in the next game, the good thing is we can celebrate this win for a longer time. England are making changes, so we will have to come back and do exactly the same thing on Saturday," he added.

With this win, the hosts have gained a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The fourth T20I will be played on Saturday.

Chasing 225, England kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and it was only Tom Banton and Philip Salt who showed some fight and resistance with the bat. Banton scored 73 while Salt played a 57-run knock, but in the end, it was not enough as Windies registered a 20-run win. For West Indies, Romario Shepherd returned with three wickets while Kieron Pollard took two.

Earlier, Rovman Powell's 107-run knock and Nicholas Pooran's 70-run innings helped West Indies post 224/5 in the allotted twenty overs. Powell scored 107 off just 53 balls with the help of 4 fours and 10 sixes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kieron Pollard West Indies Rovman ​Powell
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp