STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket appoint Lasith Malinga as Bowling Strategy Coach

Lasith Malinga will support Sri Lanka's bowlers, providing tactical insight and technical expertise to help the on-field execution of strategic plans.

Published: 27th January 2022 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga

Former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Cricket on Wednesday announced the appointment of legendary pacer Lasith Malinga, the former captain of the ODI and T20I team, as the 'Bowling Strategy Coach' of the national team for the upcoming tour of Australia.

Malinga, in his new short-term role as a specialist coach, will support Sri Lanka's bowlers, providing tactical insight and technical expertise to help the on-field execution of strategic plans.

Sri Lanka Cricket is confident that Malinga's vast experience and renowned death-bowling expertise, especially in the T20 format, will help the team immensely going into this series.

"We have some very talented young bowlers and I am very excited about the opportunity to share my experience and knowledge to help them develop," Malinga commented after his appointment.

He was appointed by the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket in consultation with the Technical Advisory Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket. The appointment is effective from February 1-20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Cricket Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka Bowling Strategy Coach
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp