Sri Lanka Cricket appoint Lasith Malinga as Bowling Strategy Coach

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Cricket on Wednesday announced the appointment of legendary pacer Lasith Malinga, the former captain of the ODI and T20I team, as the 'Bowling Strategy Coach' of the national team for the upcoming tour of Australia.

Malinga, in his new short-term role as a specialist coach, will support Sri Lanka's bowlers, providing tactical insight and technical expertise to help the on-field execution of strategic plans.

Sri Lanka Cricket is confident that Malinga's vast experience and renowned death-bowling expertise, especially in the T20 format, will help the team immensely going into this series.

"We have some very talented young bowlers and I am very excited about the opportunity to share my experience and knowledge to help them develop," Malinga commented after his appointment.

He was appointed by the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket in consultation with the Technical Advisory Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket. The appointment is effective from February 1-20.