The Hundred to be back for second edition, to begin on August 3

Defending men's champions Southern Brave will welcome Welsh Fire to the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, on Wednesday, August 3 for the first match of this year's high-octane competition.

Published: 27th January 2022

By ANI

LONDON: Following rave reviews in its inaugural year, cricket's newest competition, The Hundred, will be back for a second season on August 3, 2022, to thrill crowds with an unrivalled line-up of entertainment and adrenaline-pumping cricket for all.

The Hundred will throw cricket's doors open once again, showcasing the competition's fast-paced on-field action, with women's and men's cricket performing on the same stage, accompanied by DJs, live music artists, and family-friendly activities, putting it firmly on the map as the must-attend event of the summer.

The Hundred's women's competition will kick off at The Kia Oval, London, on Wednesday, August 11, following the England Women's team's first-ever year of participation in the Commonwealth Games. With a record-breaking 267,000 people attending the women's matches across The Hundred last year, 2022 promises to be an incredibly exciting summer for women's cricket.

The second and third-placed teams will face each other at the Ageas Bowl in The Hundred Eliminator on Friday, September 2, with the winners facing the top-ranked team in The Hundred Final on Saturday, September 3 at Lord's.

Alice Capsey, the 17-year-old Oval Invincibles player who set the 2021 competition alight and has since been recognized as a rising star within the women's game said: "Last year was such an exciting year for the women's game. Playing in the opening match of the competition and winning the first-ever final of The Hundred are moments that I will never forget."

"I still remember seeing all the fans at The Oval for the first game, there were so many young girls, it was so special. I'm sure the second year of the women's competition is going to be even more exciting. Everyone involved will be desperate to get going again and hopefully we can bring even more fans to the game," she added.

