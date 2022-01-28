STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Brendan Taylor banned by ICC for 3 and half years for delay in reporting spot-fixing approach

In a statement, the ICC said Taylor admitted to being in breach of the provisions of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Published: 28th January 2022 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Former Zimbabwe batter Brendan Taylor

Former Zimbabwe batter Brendan Taylor (File | AFP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor was on Friday banned for three and a half years by the ICC for failing to report a 2019 spot-fixing approach by an Indian businessman on time and was also handed a one month suspension for failing a dope test which was linked to his intake of cocaine during the episode.

In a statement, the ICC said Taylor admitted to being in breach of the provisions of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

"Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor has been banned from all cricket for three and a half years after he accepted breaching four charges of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and, separately, one charge of the ICC Anti-Doping Code," the ICC said.

On January 24, Taylor made a stunning disclosure that he was blackmailed after "foolishly" taking cocaine during his meeting with an Indian businessman.

Taylor said he is facing a multi-year ban from the ICC for delay in reporting a corrupt approach by an Indian businessman in 2019.

Taylor had claimed that he was invited by the businessman to India to discuss "sponsorships" and the potential launch of a T20 event in Zimbabwe besides an offer of USD 15,000 in October 2019.

He did not name the businessman in question.

The 35-year-old, who played 205 ODIs, 34 Tests and 45 T20s before retiring last year, said he was also given a part payment to spot fix matches, which, according to him, he never did.

He tested positive for Benzoylecognine, which is primarily a result of cocaine ingestion.

"This one-month suspension will run concurrently with the suspension of three and a half years under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Mr Taylor will be free to resume his involvement in the game on 28 July 2025," the ICC stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brendan Taylor Brendan Taylor ban ICC spot-fixing
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp