Former England batter Kevin Pietersen comes up with epic reply after being asked to make IPL comeback

By Online Desk

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen smashed an impressive 38-ball 86 in the ongoing Legends League Cricket (LLC) match in Al Amerat, Oman on Wednesday.

Talismanic star Pietersen's blistering knock helped the World Giants to register a convincing win against the Asia Lions.

The former England skipper guided his team to chase the 150-run target in just 13 overs.

After the match, Pietersen shared a video of his stupendous batting display, which received a lot of appreciation from fans.

Indian cricketer Shreevats Goswami, who came across the video, asked Pietersen to return to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Shreevats Goswami wrote, "Get back into the IPL mate."

Pietersen came up with an epic response to his former RCB teammates' suggestion.

He replied, "I'd be too expensive and would probably end up being the top scorer in the league. It would embarrass all the modern day players!"

Haha agree, may be just buy a team, lead & win the ipl — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) January 27, 2022

The hard-hitting batsman showed the world that he's not lost touch with his batting skills as he smashed the Asia Lions bowlers all over the ground.

He blasted nine fours and seven sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 226.32.

Spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan dismissed Pietersen at the time when the World Giants were already cruising towards victory.

Following Pietersen's departure, Ireland batter Kevin O'Brien's unbeaten 31 off 24 balls ensured that the Giants ended up winning the game in a dominating fashion.

Meanwhile, Pietersen also expressed his gratitude towards PM Narendra Modi for his greetings on India's 73rd Republic Day.

On Twitter, Pietersen wrote, "Dear, Mr @narendramodi, Thanks for the incredibly kind words in your letter to me. Ever since stepping foot in India in 2003, I've grown more in love with your country on every visit. I was recently asked, 'what do you most like about India' & my answer was easy - THE PEOPLE."

"Happy Republic Day to all Indians for a couple days ago. A proud country & a powerhouse globally! I look forward to meeting you in person soon, to thank you for how India is a global leader in protecting its wildlife! My best wishes!" he said in another tweet.

Pietersen's response came after PM Modi's letter of appreciation thanking the England legend for his love towards India.