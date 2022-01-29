STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India opts to field against Bangladesh in U19 World Cup quarterfinal 

Nishant Sindhu, who had led India in the previous two matches when Dhull was ruled out due to COVID-19 infection, is missing the game after returning COVID-19 positive and is currently in isolation.

India 2022 U-19 Squad.(Photo | Twitter, @cricketworldcup)

By PTI

OSBOURN: India skipper Yash Dhull won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh in the Under-19 World Cup quarterfinal, here on Saturday.

India barely managed to put a playing XI in the league stage as half a dozen players were isolated after contracting COVID-10 after the opening match against South Africa.

The winner of this match will take on Australia in the semifinals.

Teams: Bangladesh: Rakibul Hasan(c), Mahfijul Islam, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim, Ariful Islam, SM Meherob, Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Ripon Mondol India U19 (Playing XI): Yash Dhull(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana, Aneeshwar Gautam, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vasu Vats and Ravi Kumar.

