STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

No more the captain, Virat Kohli talks about contributing more as a batter

Kohli shocked the cricketing world earlier this month when he stepped down from Test captaincy following the 1-2 series defeat in South Africa.

Published: 31st January 2022 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli

Indian batter Virat Kohli (FIle Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Citing Mahendra Singh Dhoni as example, Virat Kohli says one doesn't need to be a captain of a team to be a leader and now that he is not the India skipper, he might contribute more as the side's batting mainstay.

Kohli shocked the cricketing world earlier this month when he stepped down from Test captaincy following the 1-2 series defeat in South Africa.

He ended up as India's most successful Test captain.

The unexpected decision came after he stepped down from the T20 side before being removed as ODI skipper.

During Digit's 'Firseside Chat with VK', Kohli spoke how one can contribute to the team even when he is not its leader.

"Everything has a tenure and time period. You obviously have to be aware of that. People might say 'what this guy has done' but you know when you think of moving forward and achieving more, you feel like you have done your job," Kohli said.

"Now as a batsman maybe you have more things to contribute to the team. You can make the team win more. So take pride in that. You don't need to be a captain to be a leader. As simple as that."

Kohli had taken over the captaincy from MS Dhoni, first in Tests and then limited overs cricket.

"When MS Dhoni was in the team it was not like that he was not a leader. He was still the guy we were going to constantly to get inputs... but for him to understand that yes it is natural progression and a natural time for me to take over and take Indian cricket forward to a level that I wanted to and as long as I feel that I have done that job without having materialistic goals, that has a longer lasting effect."

Kohli also talked about the timing of moving on.

Rohit Sharma has taken over from him as the white ball captain while the board is yet to announce his successor in the five-day format.

"Taking the decision to move on is also part of leadership to understand the right time to do it. To understand that may be the environment needs a different direction. Obviously same culture but a different set of ideas to boost people in a different way and contribute in a different manner," he said.

"One has to embrace all kinds of roles and responsibilities. I have played under MS as a player and I have been the captain of the team for a long time, my mindset has been the same. "I always thought like a captain even when I was a player. I want to make the team win. I have to be my own leader," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli India mens cricket team Rohit Sharma Mahendra Singh Dhoni
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp