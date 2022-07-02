STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India all out for 416 on Day 2 of fifth Test against England

Resuming on 338/7, India added 78 runs for the loss of the remaining three wickets during the opening session of the day.

Published: 02nd July 2022 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

India players leaving the field when rain halted play during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India.(Photo | AP)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: India were all out for 416 in their first innings on the second day of the rescheduled fifth Test against England here.

Resuming on 338/7, India added 78 runs for the loss of the remaining three wickets during the opening session of the day.

Ravindra Jadeja completed a well-deserved century, scoring 104 off 194 balls.

The overnight pair of Jadeja and Mohammed Shami (16) added 33 runs in 40 balls before skipper Jasprit Bumrah played an excellent cameo, blasting an unbeaten 31 off 16 balls to take India across the 400-mark.

Bumrah smashed two sixes and four fours to amass 35 runs off Stuart Broad and create a world record for scoring most runs in an over in Test cricket.

For England, James Anderson was the most successful bowler with 5 for 60, which included the wicket of Jadeja.

Broad (1/89) dismissed Shami for his lone wicket, while Matty Potts (2/105), Ben Stokes (1/47) and Joe Root (1/23) were the other wicket-takers.

Brief Score: India 1st innings: 416 all out in 84.5 overs (Rishabh Pant 146, Ravindra Jadeja 104; James Anderson 5/60).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs England India-England Test
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp