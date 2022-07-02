STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rain halts play in fifth Test between India and England

Resuming on 338/7, India added 78 runs for the loss of the remaining three wickets during the opening session of the day.

Published: 02nd July 2022 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Players leave the field after rain stops play during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India.(Photo | AP)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: Rain stopped play on the second day of the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England at Edgbaston here on Saturday.

England dismissed India for 416 in their first innings and then reached 16 for one in three overs, when the heavens opened up, interrupting the proceedings.

Alex Lees (6) was the England batter to be dismissed.

England still trail India by 400 runs.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 416 all out in 84.5 overs (Rishabh Pant 146, Ravindra Jadeja 104; James Anderson 5/60) England 1st innings: 16 for 1 in 3 overs (Zak Crawley batting 7; Jasprit Bumrah 1/11).

