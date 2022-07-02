STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stuart Broad concedes costliest over in Test history during India run-spree

The over might have been even more expensive had Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar called a no-ball for a high full toss.

Published: 02nd July 2022

England's Stuart Broad reacts during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham.(Photo | AP)

By AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Stuart Broad conceded the most expensive over in Test history, giving up 35 runs, as India continued their stunning start against England at Edgbaston on Saturday, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hitting a hundred.

India were all out for a breathtaking 416 in their first innings and then reduced England to 16-1 in reply when stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah -- Broad's tormentor-in-chief with the bat -- bowled Alex Lees with the last ball before rain stopped play on the second day of the Covid-delayed fifth Test. 

Broad had become just the sixth bowler to take 550 Test wickets when he lost his composure by repeatedly bowling too short at Bumrah, deputising as skipper for the Covid-hit Rohit Sharma, in a forlorn effort to intimidate the tailender.

Bumrah batting at No 10 and facing the new ball, dismantled Broad's figures during the course of eight remarkable deliveries.

The six legitimate balls were thrashed for 23 runs, including four fours and a six.

The 36-year-old Broad also sent down a wide that went all the way over the head of wicketkeeper Sam Billings for four and a no-ball Bumrah top-edged for six.

Astonishingly, the over might have been even more expensive had Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar called a no-ball for a high full toss.

The previous record of 28 runs in a Test over had been achieved on three occasions in the format's 145-year history, with Broad's team-mates James Anderson and Joe Root two of the bowlers on the receiving end.  

Broad did not get a chance to make amends with the ball, although he did end the innings by catching last man Mohammad Siraj.

Ton-up Jadeja

India, who resumed on their overnight 338-7, smashed 78 runs in 11.5 overs -- proof that not only England under their leadership duo of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullunm can bat aggressively in a Test match.

Stokes set the tone for what followed with a ragged opening spell as Jadeja converted his overnight 83 not out into the third century of his 60-Test career and first overseas.  

Matthew Potts could have had him out for 92 but a thick edge off the shoulder of the bat split slips Zak Crawley and Joe Root before heading to the boundary.

Jadeja had been the junior partner in a stand of 222 with Rishabh Pant, who hit a rapid 146, that rescued India from the depths of 98-5 on Friday after Stokes had won the toss.

But one ball after his reprieve, he took centre stage by cutting Potts for four to complete a 183-ball century including 13 boundaries.

Broad then achieved his landmark wicket when Jack Leach caught Mohammed Shami.

Anderson bowled Jadeja for 104 with the new ball and then ended the innings when Siraj holed out to finish with 5-60 in 21.5 overs.

India are 2-1 up in a five-match series.

This decider should have been played in Manchester last September only to be postponed just hours before the start because of coronavirus concerns within the India camp.

