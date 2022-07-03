STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Federer hopes to play Wimbledon 'one more time'

Federer's eight Wimbledon titles is a men’s singles record but he is not playing at the grass-court tournament for the first time since his debut in 1999.

Published: 03rd July 2022 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Switzerland's Roger Federer waves during a 100 years of Centre Court celebration on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022.(Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WIMBLEDON: Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer hasn't given up hope of playing again at the All England Club.

Federer received a standing ovation at a celebration of the centenary of Centre Court.

“I hope I can come back ... one more time,” the 40-year-old Federer said from Centre Court, standing alongside other Wimbledon champions.

Federer's eight Wimbledon titles is a men’s singles record but he is not playing at the grass-court tournament for the first time since his debut in 1999.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion hasn’t played since losing in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon a year ago in his 22nd appearance in the tournament.

He said he didn't think it would take this long to come back from knee surgery last year. He said: “The knee has been rough on me.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Roger Federer Wimbledon Federer
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp