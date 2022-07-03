Federer hopes to play Wimbledon 'one more time'

By Associated Press

WIMBLEDON: Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer hasn't given up hope of playing again at the All England Club.

Federer received a standing ovation at a celebration of the centenary of Centre Court.

“I hope I can come back ... one more time,” the 40-year-old Federer said from Centre Court, standing alongside other Wimbledon champions.

Federer's eight Wimbledon titles is a men’s singles record but he is not playing at the grass-court tournament for the first time since his debut in 1999.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion hasn’t played since losing in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon a year ago in his 22nd appearance in the tournament.

He said he didn't think it would take this long to come back from knee surgery last year. He said: “The knee has been rough on me.”