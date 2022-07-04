STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India captain Harmapreet Kaur to return in Melbourne Renegades colours in WBBL 

Harmanpreet, who has represented India in over 200 matches across all formats, is an all-rounder, renowned for her destructive batting and handy off-spin. 

Published: 04th July 2022 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Harmanpreet Kaur

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: India captain Harmapreet Kaur will return in Melbourne Renegades colours for a second season in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) during the eighth edition of the T20 tournament later this year.

Harmanpreet, who has represented India in over 200 matches across all formats, is an all-rounder, renowned for her destructive batting and handy off-spin. The 33-year-old was Renegades' leading run-scorer and wicket-taker in the WBBL last year.

She scored 406 runs at an average of 58 -- including 18 sixes, the most in the competition -- and also claimed 15 wickets. "I'm excited to be coming back to the Renegades," Harmanpreet was quoted as saying by the Renegades' website.

"I really enjoyed being part of the team environment last season and feel like that helped me produce some of my best cricket. Personally, I just wanted to play my role for the team and it was pleasing to be able to do that. We supported each other as a team last year and were able to get some good results, but we still have plenty of room to improve. Hopefully, we can do that, make the finals again and put ourselves in a position to compete for the title," she added.

Batting primarily at number four, Harmanpreet was a match-winner for the Renegades on multiple occasions throughout last season.

ALSO READ | Always happy to win against Pakistan, says Harmanpreet Singh

"We couldn't be more excited to have Harmanpreet returning to our club this summer," Melbourne Renegades General Manager, James Rosengarten, said.

"Harmanpreet is one of the best players in the world, her record speaks for itself. She was outstanding for us last season and was a match-winner on multiple occasions, having a prolific impact across the tournament with both bat and ball. As an experienced player, Harmanpreet's leadership and calm approach under pressure were a huge asset to our team," he added. 

 "She was a great fit both on and off the field and really bought into our team environment. After not being able to play games in Melbourne last season, we know our fans will be thrilled about the prospect of watching Harmanpreet in action in WBBL," he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harmapreet Kaur WBBL Melbourne Renegades colours women's cricket
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp