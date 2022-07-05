STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TNPL: Vishal guides Dindigul to victory  

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A hard-hitting half-century (84 n.o.) by Vishal Vaidhya and a valuable 3/21 by M Silambarasan propelled Dindigul Dragons to beat IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by nine wickets in the TNPL played at NPR college grounds Dindigul on Monday.

Chasing a modest 146 for win Dindigul achieved the same without fuss in 18.1 overs. Vishal and Hari started off on a positive note scoring runs at a brisk pace in order to negate any pressure while chasing. The duo raised 66 runs in 8.1 overs for the first wicket to lay a solid platform for the lower order to exploit.

Vishal and Hari duo were judicious in shot selection and made mince meat of the toothless Tiruppur attack. Vishal six off Suresh Kumar over the long off fence was a treat to watch. Later, Vishal and Mani Bharathi (38 n.o.) finished the job.

Earlier, on a hard surface with good bounce, Tiruppur Tamizhans, put in to bat managed to post only 145/8 in 20 overs against some disciplined bowling from Dindigul Dragons. A lot was expected from the experienced duo S Aravind and Suresh Kumar and the former didn’t disappoint.

Brief scores: 

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 145/8 in 20 ovs (S Aravind 32M Silambarasan 3/21) lost to Dindigul Dragons 148/1 in 18.1 ovs  (Vishal Vaidhya 84 n.o, ).

