STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India fined for slow over-rate in rescheduled 5th Test against England; docked two WTC points 

India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Published: 06th July 2022 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Indian players attend the presentation ceremony after their loss on the fifth day of the fifth cricket test match against England at Edgbaston. (Photo | AP)

Indian players attend the presentation ceremony after their loss on the fifth day of the fifth cricket test match against England at Edgbaston. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: India was on Tuesday fined 40 per cent of their match fee and penalised two ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the rescheduled fifth Test in Birmingham.

England won the match by seven wickets to level the series 2-2. The series spilled over to this year due to COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp last year. ICC match referee David Boon imposed the sanction after India was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.

"In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two WTC points have been deducted from India's points total.

"India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Aleem Dar and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth umpire Alex Wharf levelled the charge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India fined cricket India vs England WTC slow over-rate
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp