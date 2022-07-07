STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

TNPL: Lyca Kovai Kings register their first win of season as they beat Salem Spartans

Earlier, having been put into bat the Salem Spartans were off to a shaky start as Vignesh K sent Jafar Jamal and Kavin R back to the pavilion in the second over. 

Published: 07th July 2022 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

TN Premier League logo

TN Premier League logo (Photo| Facebook via TNPL)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Three-for from mystery spinner B Surya and a half-century from B Sai Sudharsan helped Lyca Kovai Kings register their first win of the season as they beat Salem Spartans by eight wickets in the first match of the double header in Dindigul on Wednesday. 

Chasing a modest total of 147, Kovai lost Ganga Sridhar Raju early, but Suresh Kumar J and Sai Sudharsan kept them in the chase with a 111-run partnership for the second wicket. While the former made 64 runs from 43 balls before getting out to M Ashwin, Sai Sudharsan remained unbeaten till the end and saw through the chase. The southpaw scored 56 runs from 43 balls as Kovai chased down the target in 16.3 overs. 

Earlier, having been put into bat the Salem Spartans were off to a shaky start as Vignesh K sent Jafar Jamal and Kavin R back to the pavilion in the second over. However, Gopinath KH smashed an 18-ball 41 before falling to Ajith Ram S. From there on, Spartans slumped to 68/5. Skipper Ashwin and Pranav Kumar played the rescue act, taking them to a respectable total. Mystery spinner Surya was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets for just 14 runs.

In the other game, Chepauk Super Gillies scored 203/8 in 20 overs against Ruby Trichy Warriors, with Radhakrishnan top-scoring for them. The No 3 batter hit 81 runs from 49 balls while Uthirasamy Sasidev hit a 35-ball 65 to take Super Gillies past the 200-run mark. In reply, Trichy Warriors could manage only 159/6 in 20 overs.

Tnpl
Brief scores: Salem Spartans  146/9 in 20 ovs (Gopinath 41; Surya 3/14) lost to Lyca Kovai Kings 149/2 in 16.3 ovs (Suresh Kumar 64, Sai Sudharsan  56 n.o); Chepauk Super Gillies 203/8 in 20 ovs (Radhakrishnan 81, Saisdev 65; Ajay Krishna 3/33) bt Ruby Trichy Warriors 159/6 in 20 ovs (Santosh 59; Harish Kumar 3/25).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lyca Kovai Kings B Surya Salem Spartans Chepauk Super Gillies Ruby Trichy Warriors TNPL
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp