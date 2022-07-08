STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TNPL: Poor running costs Dindigul game vs Madurai

A couple of seasons ago, former Australian skipper Allan Border was in Chennai for the Tamil Nadu Premier League as a guest.

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A couple of seasons ago, former Australian skipper Allan Border was in Chennai for the Tamil Nadu Premier League as a guest. While speaking to this daily on a variety of subjects, he insisted that running between the wickets was an ‘art form’.

‘’You see Sunny (Sunil Gavaskar) was excellent at running between the wickets. He will steal a single here and there and also notch a couple of twos effortlessly. After a while when we looked at the scoreboard he would be on 35. So it spoke of not only his agility but also the understanding he had with his partner,’’ Border had then said, which was true to any format of the game.

On Thursday, Dindigul Dragons failed to play to potential and lost to Madurai Panthers by  seven wickets at Dindigul. Dindigul’s poor running between the wickets cost them the game. When you have three run outs including two top-order batters in Mani Bharathi and skipper Hari Nishanth, your chances of recovering and posting a challenging total is almost gone. The saving grace for Dindigul was Mokit Hariharan’s unbeaten 43.

Chasing 123 for a win, Madurai achieved the same with 27 balls to spare. KB Arun Karthik and Vignesh Iyer began on a positive note. Later, Karthik put his experience to effective use and made 41 to lay a solid platform. B Anirudh made a polished 51 n.o. Earlier, Dindigul lost opener Vishal Vaidhya for a blob. 

Dindugul managed 24 runs in six overs. They never recovered and only reached 122. Brief scores: DD 122/9 in 20 ovs (Hariharan 43 n.o, Sandhu 3/11) lost to MP 126/3 in 15.3 ovs  (Arun Karthik 41, Anirudh 51).

