STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

If Ashwin can be dropped from Test side, then Kohli can also be dropped: Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev feels that when ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin can be dropped, then Kohli could be dropped as well from the Indian team.

Published: 09th July 2022 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Ravichandran Ashwin (L), Virat Kohli (R).(Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Since November 2019, Virat Kohli hasn't scored a century in international cricket and has been in a lean patch across all formats. Now, legendary all-rounder and 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev feels that when ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin can be dropped, then Kohli could be dropped as well from the Indian team.

With players like Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer in the mix, it is getting tougher for Kohli to own a place in the playing eleven, especially with the Men's T20 World Cup happening in Australia in October-November.

"Now the situation is such that you might be forced to bench Kohli from the T20 playing XI. He will have to perform better. If world No. 2 bowler Ashwin can be dropped from Test side, then (the) world No. 1 batter can also be dropped.

"Virat Kohli has still a lot of ability and talent. You hope such a player comes back (into form). It's not as if you completely leave him out. If he isn't performing now, it's fine (to leave him out). Youngsters are playing well. But the day Virat scores runs, can you keep him out? If you can keep Ashwin out, you can keep anyone out," said Kapil to ABP News.

Talking further about Kohli's poor form and the rising competition from young cricketers, Kapil remarked, "At the moment, Virat is not batting at a level which we have seen him do over the years. He has made a legendary name for himself because of his performances. But if he isn't performing, you can't continue to keep these boys (young players) out.

"I hope there is a healthy fight for selection; the youngsters should look to outperform Virat Kohli. But Kohli needs to think, 'yes, at one point I was a big player, but I need to play like that No. 1 player again'. That's a problem for the team which is not a bad one."

Kapil didn't like the fact that Indian players were being rested constantly and wanted clear reasoning behind giving players rest. "You can call it rest and someone else will call it dropped, it depends on what a human being thinks. Every person will have his own view. Obviously, if selectors don't pick him (Kohli), then it could be because a big player isn't performing and youngsters are doing that."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravichandran Ashwin Virat Kohli Kapil Dev
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp