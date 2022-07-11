STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'We wanted to try out bowlers and see if they can bowl four overs': Rohit after third T20 loss

Having already sealed the series, India had made three changes to their bowling attack, bringing in Umran Malik, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi in place of the senior bowlers who were rested.

India's Ravi Bishnoi, right, celebrates with India's Rohit Sharma, centre, after dismissing England's Dawid Malan during the third T20. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NOTTINGHAM: India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday said the purpose of playing a second-string attack in the third T20 International against England was to see "if they can bowl four overs".

India lost the match by 17 runs but clinched the series 2-1, having won the first two matches.

Malik was the most expensive bowler with 56 runs in four overs as England posted 215 for seven.

Bishnoi was the most successful bowler with two wickets for 30 runs in four overs.

"We were clear in trying out guys if they can bowl 4 overs. We have things to work on as a group. Hope so. So far things are pretty good. We don't want to sit on laurels," Rohit said after the 17-run loss.

"We want to get better every game. Today was a great learning for us to come out and bowl. And to bat as well. Games like this will teach you.".

He was all praise for Suryakumar Yadav who made a special 117 off 55 balls.

"I thought it was a fantastic chase although we fell short. We are proud of the fight. Surya was magnificent to watch. I have been watching him for a while now. Loves this format, has wide range of shots. He has grown from strength to strength since we got him into the squad," he added.

England skipper Jos Buttler too praised Suryakumar.

"I thought we had a slightly above-par score. Unbelievable innings from SKY. I thought Reece Topley bowled into the wicket and took pace off really well. It was pleasing to see Gleeson back up with another performance."

"CJ was good too. We are blessed with options. Lot of all-rounders in there as well. We bat deep," said Buttler.

