STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ENG v IND First ODI: India opts to field against England 

Former skipper Virat Kohli has pulled out of the match after sustaining a groin strain, and Shreyas Iyer has been picked in his place.

Published: 12th July 2022 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Team India won the toss and have elected to bowl against England in the first ENG v IND ODI. (Photo | BCCI Twitter)

Team India won the toss and have elected to bowl against England in the first ENG v IND ODI. (Photo | BCCI Twitter)

By Agencies

LONDON: India captain Rohit Sharma opted to field after winning the toss in the first ODI against England here on Tuesday.

Former skipper Virat Kohli has pulled out of the match after sustaining a groin strain, and Shreyas Iyer has been picked in his place.

Speaking at the toss, Rohit said, "We are going to bowl first. There is some grass cover and it's overcast as well. I guess the sun will be out in some time. We want to have a score in front of us. Shami, Bumrah - those guys can swing the ball. It's important to take wickets up front and put brakes on the scoring. We understand the importance of playing overseas, we want to do well outside India. Today is no different. We have five batters and two all-rounders. Kohli is not playing this game, Shreyas will bat at 3."

Meanwhile, England skipper Jos Buttler said, "We would have done the same thing, we would have bowled first. I am learning a lot about myself, and about my role. Looking forward to the ODI series, it has been a learning experience. It's great to welcome those guys back. They are few of the best players in the world. There are a lot of selfless guys in the team, that will be exactly the same today."

ALSO READ : Shikhar Dhawan likely to play his 150th ODI match

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse and Reece Topley.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India England  First ODI London
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp