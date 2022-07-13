STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India trump Pakistan in latest ICC ODI Team Rankings

Published: 13th July 2022 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring fifty runs during the first one day international cricket match between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London, July 12, 2022.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: India has moved to the third spot, surpassing Pakistan in the ICC ODI Team Rankings after their emphatic win in the first game of the three-match series against England at The Oval.

India was placed fourth with 105 points but the 10-wicket win on Tuesday propelled them to 108 rating points, leaving Pakistan behind at 106 in the latest chart. New Zealand continues to reign supreme at the top of the table with 126 rating points, while England is second with 122.

Pakistan had pushed India down to the No.4 spot in the rankings last month after a clean sweep over the West Indies. It also helped that Australia slipped after their series loss in Sri Lanka. However, their stay at No.3 has been a short one, with India claiming the spot.

India could stretch their lead even further with the two remaining ODIs against England and the three-match series against West Indies later this month. Conversely, India could drop back behind Pakistan and down to fourth if they lose the final two matches of the series against England.

Pakistan's next ODI assignment is in Rotterdam against the Netherlands next month, with Babar Azam's team scheduled to play three 50-over matches during a five-day period.

