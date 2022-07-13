STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

TNPL: Jagadeesan’s blitz gives Chepauk Super Gillies victory

N Jagadeesan’s hard-hitting 71 off 51 balls enabled Chepauk Super Gillies to defeat Lyca Kovai Kings by five wickets in the TNPL played at Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Published: 13th July 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Chepauk Super Gillies players celebrate. (File | PTI)

Chepauk Super Gillies players celebrate. (File | PTI)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  N Jagadeesan’s hard-hitting 71 off 51 balls enabled Chepauk Super Gillies to defeat Lyca Kovai Kings by five wickets in the TNPL played at Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Jagadeesan's perseverance paid rich dividends as Chepauk registered their second win in the tournament.
Chasing 171 for a win, Chepauk caved into pressure and lost opener Kaushik Gandhi, S Radhakrishnan and U Sasidev cheaply.  Jagadeesan took responsibility and waged a lone battle along with Sai Kishore who lent good support.

Kishore rose to the occasion and played a perfect foil to Jagadeesan. As long as the duo were there in the middle Chepauk was always in the hunt. Although Kishore (48) perished after stitching 92 runs off 59 balls for the fourth wicket with Jagadeesan, the latter took CSG closer home before R Sathish and S Harish Kumar finished the job.

Earlier, a captain’s innings of 51 not out by Shahrukh Khan paved the way for Lyca Kovai Kings to post 170 of 7 in 20 overs.

Shahrukh who has so far not played to the best of his ability was on song on Tuesday. He looked determined from the word to go and his shot selection was spot on.

Shahrukh looks best when he is aggressive and on Tuesday his timing was perfect as he carted Chepauk bowlers all over the park for five towering sixes to the delight of the crowd.

Earlier, Kovai had a disastrous start losing its opener Venkataraman cheaply. Thereafter Suresh Kumar and Sai Sudarshan combined well and stitched a partnership worth 61 runs for the second wicket to set a good platform for the lower order to exploit.

Brief scores: Lyca Kovai Kings 170/7 in 20 overs (Shahrukh Khan 51 n.o, Suresh Kumar 32) lost to Chepauk Super Gillies 171/5 in 18.5 overs  (N Jagadeesan 75, Sai Kishore 48, Abhishek Tanwar 3/20).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chepauk Super Gillies Lyca Kovai Kings TNPL Jagadeesan
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp